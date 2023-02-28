Carbonxt Group - HY23 Results Announcement

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW
Half year revenue of $8.9 million, down 10% on HY22, primarily due to maintenance for the installation of new equipment at the Arden Hills and Black Birch manufacturing facilities in December 2022.
Joint Venture terms finalised for the new Kentucky manufacturing facility, with legal framework now targeted for near-term completion and the rapid scale up of construction development in CY2023.
Pellet sales accounted for 69% of revenue and 47% of sales volume. We continue to see strong demand for industrial pellets but will not restart this business line until the Kentucky facility is in production.
Powdered activated carbon (PAC) accounted for 31% of revenue and 53% of sales volume – PAC revenue increased by 6% from HY22.
HY23 gross margin of 28%, down from 36% in HY22 principally due to operational down time mentioned above and resultant lower pellet sales.
Largest customer renewed supply contract with Carbonxt for 8-year term to 2030, with a 20% increase in the contracted price effective from 1 January 2023.
Continued advancement of research program to advance Phase 2 development of technology which addresses the mitigation of Florida Red Tide algae blooms – part of broader long-term opportunity in the US market for water treatment processes.
Underlying EBITDA for HY23 was a loss of $930K, compared to HY22 EBITDA gain of $192K.
