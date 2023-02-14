View All Carbonxt Group News

Carbonxt Group - Update to Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report



Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX:CG1) provides an update to the Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report which was released to the ASX on 31 January 2023. The attached Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report updates section 6.1 ‘Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates’ of the Appendix 4C and provides commentary on the payments in the Quarterly Activities Report.



This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board of Directors of Carbonxt Group Limited.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document