Media ReleasesCarbonxt Group

View All Carbonxt Group News


Carbonxt Group - Update to Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report

14 Feb 2023 12:05 PM


Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX:CG1) provides an update to the Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report which was released to the ASX on 31 January 2023. The attached Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report updates section 6.1 ‘Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates’ of the Appendix 4C and provides commentary on the payments in the Quarterly Activities Report.

This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board of Directors of Carbonxt Group Limited.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.