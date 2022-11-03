Media ReleasesCarbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group - Share Purchase Plan Share Issue

03 Nov 2022 04:53 PM


Following the announcement earlier today regarding the results of the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) Carbonxt Group Ltd (“Carbonxt” or the “Company”) (ASX: CG1) provides an updated announcement on the results of the SPP.

Due to an administrative oversight, the announcement and Appendix 2A lodged earlier today incorrectly stated the total funds raised and total shares to be issued under the SPP. The announcements were short by $30,000 (300,000 shares).

For more information, download the attached PDF.

