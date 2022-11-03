Media ReleasesCarbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group - Share Purchase Plan Closes Oversubscribed Raising $1.58m

03 Nov 2022 11:24 AM


Carbonxt Group Ltd (“Carbonxt” or the “Company”) (ASX: CG1) is pleased to report that it has enjoyed strong shareholder support for the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) announced on 30 September 2022.

Due to this support, the Company decided to increase the SPP offer to $1.58m so that investors will receive all of their subscriptions under the offer. The initial target was $1.0m. Shareholders were invited to subscribe for up to $30,000 of shares on the same terms as the recent Placement with institutional investors at $0.10 per share. 

