Carbonxt Group - Supply contract with US customer extended until 2030



United States focused Cleantech company Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the renewal and extension of its longstanding partnership with US utilities provider, Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) for the supply of AC Pellets.



Since 2016, Carbonxt has worked with WPS on emissions reductions solutions at its Weston Power Plant near Wausau, Wisconsin. A new agreement between the companies will see Carbonxt extend the supply terms for its proprietary AC Pellet product, as part of WPS’ innovative ReACT emissions control system.



The term of the contract has been extended until 31 December 2030. The contracted price has increased by just over 20% and is applicable from 1 January 2023.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



