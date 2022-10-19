View All Carbonxt Group News

Carbonxt Group - Extension of Share Purchase Plan Closing Date



Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) would like to advise shareholders that the closing date for the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) announced on 30 September 2022 has been extended to 28 October 2022.



The Company plans to extend the closing date of the SPP to allow shareholders time to consider the material announcement released to the market on 19 October 2022 relating to the extension of the supply contract with Wisconsin Public Service.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document