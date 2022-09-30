View All Carbonxt Group News

Carbonxt Group - Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet



United States focused Cleantech company Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide existing eligible shareholders with the opportunity to subscribe for New Shares at the offer price of $0.10 per share for a maximum of $30,000 per shareholder under a Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP aims to raise up to $1.0m (which at $0.10 per share is 10m shares to be issued). An eligible shareholder is any shareholder recorded on Carbonxt’s share register at 7.00pm AEST on Friday 23 September 2022 with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand.



Carbonxt reserves the right to scale back applications at its absolute and sole discretion should the total demand exceed $1.0m. When determining the amount (if any) by which to scale back a SPP application, Carbonxt may consider a number of factors, including the size of an applicant’s shareholding in the Company after the SPP record date, and the date on which an application was made with earlier applications given precedence.







