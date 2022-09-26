Media ReleasesCarbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group - Two Tranche Placement Raises $7M

26 Sep 2022 11:36 AM

 
  • Carbonxt raises ~$1.3 million through a placement of ~13.1 million shares at $0.10 per share issued under current placement capacity
  • Commitments received for a further ~$5.7 million through the placement of a further ~56.9 million shares at $0.10 per share subject to shareholder approval
  • Funds to be used primarily for the establishment and financing of an initial 40% ownership in a new state-of-the-art activated carbon plant located in eastern Kentucky, USA
  • The Kentucky facility has all its required construction and operations permits and the joint venture will commence the key engineering mobilisation activities when the initial placement funds are received.
  • Carbonxt will also offer existing shareholders the opportunity to participate in a Share Purchase Plan with new shares to be priced at the same price as the Placement

For more information, download the attached PDF.

