View All Carbonxt Group News

Carbonxt Group - Two Tranche Placement Raises $7M

Carbonxt raises ~$1.3 million through a placement of ~13.1 million shares at $0.10 per share issued under current placement capacity

Commitments received for a further ~$5.7 million through the placement of a further ~56.9 million shares at $0.10 per share subject to shareholder approval

Funds to be used primarily for the establishment and financing of an initial 40% ownership in a new state-of-the-art activated carbon plant located in eastern Kentucky, USA

The Kentucky facility has all its required construction and operations permits and the joint venture will commence the key engineering mobilisation activities when the initial placement funds are received.

Carbonxt will also offer existing shareholders the opportunity to participate in a Share Purchase Plan with new shares to be priced at the same price as the Placement

For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document