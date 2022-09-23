Media ReleasesCarbonxt Group

View All Carbonxt Group News


Carbonxt Group - Request for extension to voluntary suspension

23 Sep 2022 10:33 AM


Carbonxt Group Limited ACN 097 247 464 (CG1 or the Company) requests an extension to the voluntary suspension of quotation of its ordinary shares in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2, pending an announcement regarding a capital raise. The Company requests that the extension to the voluntary suspension be effective immediately and continue until the Company can release said announcement which is expected to be on Monday 26 September 2022.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.