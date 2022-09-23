View All Carbonxt Group News

Carbonxt Group - Request for extension to voluntary suspension



Carbonxt Group Limited ACN 097 247 464 (CG1 or the Company) requests an extension to the voluntary suspension of quotation of its ordinary shares in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2, pending an announcement regarding a capital raise. The Company requests that the extension to the voluntary suspension be effective immediately and continue until the Company can release said announcement which is expected to be on Monday 26 September 2022.



