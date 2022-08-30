View All Carbonxt Group News

Carbonxt Group - FY22 Results Announcement



Highlights:



Record annual revenues of $18.4 million, up 49% on FY21. Exchange rate fluctuations positively impacted comparative revenue accounting by $515k or 2.9%.

Pellet sales accounted for 70% of revenue and 55% of sales volume – pellet revenue was up 87% from FY21.

Powdered activated carbon (PAC) accounted for 30% of revenue and 45% of sales volume – PAC revenue was largely unchanged from FY21.

Annual gross margin of 34%, up from 28% in FY21 principally due to operational improvements and stronger sales from the pellet business line driven by higher customer demand.

Underlying EBITDA for FY22 was around breakeven, compared to FY21 EBITDA loss of $2.4m – representing a significant milestone for the Company.

