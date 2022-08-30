View All Carbonxt Group News

Carbonxt Group - Extension of Closing Date for Retail Entitlement Offer



Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX:CG1) (Carbonxt or Company) wishes to advise that the closing date for the retail component of its partially underwritten 1-for-4 non-renounceable accelerated entitlement offer (Retail Entitlement Offer) has been extended by 14 days to allow extra time for eligible retail shareholders to take up their entitlements under the Retail Entitlement Offer following the release of the Company’s Annual Report.



The new closing date for the Retail Entitlement Offer is 5.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 16 September 2022.



