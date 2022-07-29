View All Carbonxt Group News

Carbonxt Group - June 2022 Quarterly Activities Report



Highlights



-- Quarterly customer receipts of A$4.1m -- an increase of 6% compared to prior quarter, and up 50% on the previous corresponding quarter.

-- Accounts receivable have increased by A$0.8m on the prior quarter due to customer receipts on our industrial pellets being on a longer payment cycle than our traditional utility customers.

-- Net operating cash outflow was A$1.1m which includes undertaking an inventory build costing $0.7m for industrial pellets for some customers, and the increase in accounts receivable. The company has strategically moved to supply these customers at this time in order to build customer support for the new Kentucky facility planned for operation in mid-2023.

-- Sales of Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) grew up 129% compared to the prior quarter driven by higher sales to new industrial customers, and were up 39% on the previous corresponding quarter.

-- Sales of Activated Carbon Pellets (ACP) were in line with the prior quarter and up by 162% compared to the previous corresponding quarter.



