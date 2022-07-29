Media ReleasesCarbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group - Cleansing Notice

29 Jul 2022 01:34 PM


This notice is given by Carbonxt Group Limited CAN 097 247 464 (ASX: CG1) (Carbonxt or the Company) under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Corporations Act) as notionally modified by Australian Securities and Investments Commission Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84 (ASIC Instrument).

Where applicable, references in this notice to sections of the Corporations Act are references to the Corporations Act as modified or amended by the ASIC Instrument.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

