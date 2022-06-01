View All Carbonxt Group News

Carbonxt Group - Operations Update



* Broad strength in US market conditions for Carbonxt’s core range of Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) products

* Supply constraints combined with inelastic demand contributing to price increases of ~40% compared to pre-COVID trading levels

* Similar tailwinds observed in Activated Carbon Pellets (‘AC Pellets’) markets ahead of new product launch in June, targeting industrial liquid applications where there is considerable untapped demand

* New AC Pellet facility in Kentucky on track for early 2023 completion, offering strong pipeline of new sales with materially lower operating costs



United States focused Cleantech company Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to present the following update on trading conditions in the activated carbon products market.



Powdered activated carbon (PAC) products: Carbonxt has observed material tailwinds with the spot price for PAC yielding an average premium of around 40% compared to pre-COVID levels. Those market conditions are underpinning an improved outlook for contract renewals as well as several new customer contracts.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document