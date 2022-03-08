View All Carbonxt Group News

Carbonxt Group - Expansion into LNG sector with new AC Pellets contract



* Contract signed for the supply of Activated Carbon Pellets (‘AC Pellets”) to the Liquefied Natural Gas (‘LNG’) industry via a contract with Univar Solutions valued at $2 million

* Pellets to be manufactured and supplied initially from Arden Hills facility in 1HFY23 with the planned Kentucky facility to support supply once it is operational

* Marks the entry of Carbonxt entry into the large and lucrative LNG sector with the United States set to become largest LNG producer in 2022

* Pipeline of customers and opportunities in new sectors continues to grow and expand – annualised recurring revenue is now $27 million from AC Pellets and Powders



United States focused Cleantech company Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that it has secured a contract valued at $2 million to supply its Activated Carbon (‘AC’) pellets to Univar Solutions USA, Inc, a leading chemical products supplier who in turn are supplying the pellets to their customers in the LNG industry. The contract is initially for a one year term, with a view to longer term arrangements still under discussion, which will be the subject of a future announcement when finalised.



The AC pellets will be manufactured and supplied from the Company’s Arden Hills facility in Minnesota as well as from the proposed manufacturing facility in Kentucky once it is fully operational. Carbonxt’s patented AC pellets will be deployed to capture a range of harmful pollutants resulting from the liquefaction/regasification process.



