Carbonxt Group signs LOI with US water filtration company Glanris



United States focused Cleantech company Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent with United States water filtration manufacturer Glanris, Inc. (‘Glanris’) to develop a pelletized version of Glanris’ Biocarbon™, a water filtration media derived from rice husks.



Over 220 billion pounds of rice husks are generated around the globe annually from milling operations. Today, most of this is either burned or left to rot in landfill – both existing options create significant amounts of harmful greenhouse gases. Glanris’ patented process converts these hulls into a biocarbon that will sequester carbon instead of creating greenhouse gases. Glanris’ biocarbon filtration media removes both metals and organics from water, but at a fraction of the price of current technologies. Glanris’ shareholders include the US’ largest miller and marketer of rice, Riceland as well as the ag-tech fund Innova and several large family offices.



Carbonxt’s US-based research team and Glanris are now collaborating to expand Glanris’ existing water filtration products and create a pelletized version that can then be deployed to purify other pollutants in a variety of high flow applications. The pellet will be used in both liquid and vapour phase applications.



Carbonxt expects to commence production of these pellets in the second half of 2022. The targeted minimum volume is 1,500 tons per annum.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document