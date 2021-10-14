View All Carbonxt Group News

Carbonxt Group - September 2021 Quarterly Activities Report



Highlights



• Quarterly customer receipts of A$4.9m – up 81% on the prior quarter and up 16% on the A$4.2m forecast provided in August of this year

• Positive operating cash flow quarter for the quarter

• Sales of AC Pellets and PAC both growing strongly driven by US market reopening and business activity normalising

• Well-placed for continued growth and to meet existing customer demand and maintain margins; pipeline of orders building from new and existing customers

• Expanding AC Pellet manufacturing capacity through the proposed third party Kentucky manufacturing facility to meet growing customer orders is a key priority for the Company

• Water treatment and freshwater treatment of algae blooms and other pollutants represents a large market opportunity CG1 is aggressively pursuing

• President Biden's administration policies favouring clean energy signals encouraging opportunities for Carbonxt's diversified product portfolio



Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Appendix 4C Report for the September 2021 Quarter and provides the following update on the key areas of activity for the period -- all numbers are in A$.



Principal Activities



Carbonxt is a cleantech company that develops and manufactures environmental technologies to maintain compliance with air and water emission requirements and to remove harmful pollutants. The Company’s primary operations are in the US and include a significant R&D focus as well as manufacturing plants for activated carbon pellets and powder activated carbon. Carbonxt continues to expand its pellet product portfolio to address numerous industrial applications.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



