View All Carbonxt Group News

Carbonxt Group - AC Pellet Technology Advancement Update



• Positive results received from testing of new proprietary Activated Carbon (AC’) Pellet technology in water and wastewater treatment sectors

• Three programs advancing:

-- AC Pellets being re-engineered to adsorb harmful pollutants produced within high humidity environments

-- Major nutrient removal tests in Florida underway, third-party verification being sought after initial positive results

-- Collaboration with Mote Marine Laboratory to develop mitigation technology for Florida Red Tide Algae. Freshwater eutrophication has been estimated to cost the U.S. economy US$2.2 billion annually

-- Project advancing with the support of a USD$134,000 government grant, issued by Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative.

• The global water and wastewater treatment market was valued at US $263 billion dollars in 2020, and is projected to reach US $465 billion by 2028

• September quarter sales continue to build, the company will provide an operational update to the market in the near future.



United States focused Cleantech company Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on three advanced initiatives with respect to the deployment of its proprietary Activated Carbon (“AC”) Pellet technology, with expansion centred on the water and wastewater sectors.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document