View All Carbonxt Group News

Carbonxt Group - US$2 million order received for Activated Carbon Pellets



Highlights:



-- Wisconsin power station has ordered further Activated Carbon Pellets to be supplied by end December 2021

-- Contract takes customer’s total annual order value to +US$5m with this revenue to be recognised in FY22

-- In order to fulfill the order, Carbonxt’s Arden Hills plant will return to full manufacturing capacity

-- Order pipeline for AC pellets and powder is experiencing significant growth; permit for Kentucky plant construction is pending

-- President Biden's administration policies favouring clean energy signals encouraging opportunities for Carbonxt's diversified product portfolio



United States focused Cleantech company Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that an existing power station customer in Wisconsin, USA has signed a new US$2 million (approximately A$2.73 million) contract to supply an additional 1,000 tons of Activated Carbon (“AC”) Pellets from the Arden Hills facility in Minnesota.



The value of the customer’s total order value is now +US$5m (up from US$3m), and all of this revenue will be realised in the current financial year. This total order value equates to the supply of approximately 2,500 tons of AC Pellets.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document