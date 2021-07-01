View All Carbonxt Group News

Carbonxt Group - Successful Placement of Entitlement Offer Shortfall



Carbonxt Group Limited (Carbonxt or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has been approached by Sanlam Private Wealth and Sixty-Two Capital to manage the shortfall from the recently completed nonrenounceable pro-rata entitlement offer (see ASX release 18 June 2021). The shortfall placement consists of 6,940,297 ordinary shares at $0.15 and 3,470,149 attached listed options with a strike price of $0.24 (ASX:CG1O), raising $1,041,044.



Sanlam Private Wealth and Sixty-Two Capital have acted as Joint Lead Managers for the placement.



The placement of shortfall improves Carbonxt’s cash position to $3m, and is cornerstoned by Sixty-Two Capital, contributing $500,000 of the total shortfall amount.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



