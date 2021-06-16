View All Carbonxt Group News

Carbonxt Group - New US$1 million order received for Activated Carbon Pellets



United States focused Cleantech company Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that its revenue base continues to strengthen following receipt of a US$1 million order to supply 500 tons of its Activated Carbon (“AC”) Pellets to an existing power station customer in Wisconsin, USA.



This takes total orders from this customer to over US$3.0 million alone.



The AC pellets will be manufactured and supplied from the Company’s Arden Hills facility in Minnesota with the order to be filled over a short four-month period commencing next quarter (Q1 FY22).



Given the concentrated period over which the AC pellets will be supplied, Arden Hills will be at full operating capacity.



The AC pellets capture a range of pollutants including mercury, sulfur dioxide and nitrous oxide, thus lowering emissions from industrial processes such as power generation.



