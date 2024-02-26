CARETEQ - Appendix 4D & Half Year Results

View All CARETEQ News

Careteq Limited (ASX: CTQ, “Careteq” or the “Company”), a leader in providing cloud-based assistive living technology solutions and medication management and adherence services is pleased to announce its results for the first half of the financial year ended 31 December 2023 (H1 FY24).



Highlights

H1 FY24 total Group revenue up 76.8% over prior corresponding period (pcp) to $4.5 million

EBITDA loss reduced to $0.4 million, an 80.8% improvement over pcp (vs. loss of $2.2 million)

Net loss reduced by $1.4 million, a 60.5% improvement over pcp to $1.0 million (vs. loss of $2.4 million)

Sofihub SaaS subscribers up 111% to c.8,000 with ARR approaching $0.6 million, (includes subscribers in the process of being onboarded)

Embedded Health Solutions (EHS) EBITDA of $0.77 million, on track to deliver $1.5 million EBITDA for FY24

Targeting 15,000+ Sofihub subscribers in FY24, expected to deliver a cash flow breakeven run-rate for the Company (on an operating basis)

Acquisition of HMR Referrals with c.$0.3 million of recurring revenue, an exciting growth driver for the Company

