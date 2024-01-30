View All CARETEQ News

Careteq - Q2-FY24 activities report & appendix 4C



Careteq Limited (ASX: CTQ) (“Careteq” or “the Company”), a leading innovator in remote monitoring and healthcare technology, is pleased to provide the following quarterly update and commentary on its Appendix 4Cfor the quarter ending December 2023.



Highlights

-- Secured HMR Referrals platform, connecting general practitioners (GPs) and pharmacists, for profitable expansion in medication management

-- HMR Referrals integration is on track and revealing exciting new growth opportunities

-- Nearing 8k Sofihub subscribers once sold devices have been onboarded following 1.5k purchase order from ADT during the quarter

-- Embedded Health Solutions JV maintains its positive trajectory, on track to contribute $1.5 million EBITDA in FY24

-- R&D tax refund of $1.1 million ($0.3 million net) and ADT device sales of $0.4 million expected to boost cash receipts during the March quarter

-- Healthy cash balance of $2.2 million excluding these cash receipts



For more information, download the attached PDF.



