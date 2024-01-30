Media ReleasesCARETEQ

Careteq - Q2-FY24 activities report & appendix 4C

30 Jan 2024 09:13 AM


Careteq Limited (ASX: CTQ) (“Careteq” or “the Company”), a leading innovator in remote monitoring and healthcare technology, is pleased to provide the following quarterly update and commentary on its Appendix 4Cfor the quarter ending December 2023.

Highlights
-- Secured HMR Referrals platform, connecting general practitioners (GPs) and pharmacists, for profitable expansion in medication management
-- HMR Referrals integration is on track and revealing exciting new growth opportunities
-- Nearing 8k Sofihub subscribers once sold devices have been onboarded following 1.5k purchase order from ADT during the quarter
-- Embedded Health Solutions JV maintains its positive trajectory, on track to contribute $1.5 million EBITDA in FY24
-- R&D tax refund of $1.1 million ($0.3 million net) and ADT device sales of $0.4 million expected to boost cash receipts during the March quarter
-- Healthy cash balance of $2.2 million excluding these cash receipts

