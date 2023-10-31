View All CARETEQ News

CARETEQ - Q1-FY24 ACTIVITIES REPORT & APPENDIX 4C



Careteq Limited (ASX: CTQ) (“Careteq” or “the Company”), a leading innovator in remote monitoring and healthcare technology, is pleased to provide the following quarterly update and commentary on its Appendix 4C for the quarter ending September 2023.



Highlights



Careteq completes its restructuring initiatives which deliver $1.2m of annualised operating cost savings. Operating costs were reduced by $250k during the quarter, which also included one-off restructuring costs of $200k.

During the quarter, an additional 1,000 Sofihub products were sold that will result in recurring subscribers once onboarded.

Following quarter end, ADT New Zealand, a subsidiary of Intelligent Monitoring Group (ASX: IMB), ordered 1,500 TEQ-Secure units with delivery expected in early November.

Once onboarded, Sofihub subscribers will exceed 7,000 and remains on track to achieve its initial 15,000 subscriber target during FY24.

Embedded Health Solutions is also on track to achieve $1.5m EBITDA for FY24.

Careteq completed a $2.47m Entitlement Offer announced on 26 July 2023, with a healthy cash balance of $3.3m at 30 September 2023. For more information, download the attached PDF.



