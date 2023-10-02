View All CARETEQ News

Careteq advances towards FY24 subscriber target



Investment highlights: Careteq receives 1,500-unit TEQ-Secure order from ADT New Zealand, a subsidiary of Intelligent Monitoring Group (ASX: IMB)

Delivery expected early November and once ADT New Zealand clients are on boarded, will propel total subscriber count beyond 7,000

1,000 Sofihub units sold financial year-to-date excluding recent ADT New Zealand order. Subscriber retention continues to remain strong among new units sold

Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ) (“Careteq” or “the Company”), a leading innovator in remote monitoring and healthcare technology, is pleased to announce that significant orders from ADT New Zealand, a subsidiary of Intelligent Monitoring Group (ASX: IMB), have progressed an already strong FY24 subscriber growth. In its recent full-year presentation, the company outlined its goal of reaching 15,000 subscribers by the end of FY24, with 4,600 subscribers already on the platform. Today, Careteq reports several key developments that bring it closer to realising this milestone.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



