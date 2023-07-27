Media ReleasesCARETEQ

View All CARETEQ News


CARETEQ - Results of Institutional Entitlement Offer

27 Jul 2023 09:32 AM


Careteq Limited (ASX: CTQ) (Careteq or the Company), an emerging leader in assisted living technology, is pleased to announce that it has closed the institutional component (Institutional Entitlement Offer) of its 4 for 5 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer (Offer) of new fully paid ordinary shares in Careteq (New Shares). The Company’s shares will resume trading today (Thursday, 27 July 2023) on an ex-entitlement basis.  

Highlights

-- Careteq has successfully procured advance commitments for the maximum Offer amount from sophisticated and professional investors.
-- The Company is now comfortably funded through to its targeted 15,000+ Sofihub subscribers, expected to be achieved in FY24 and resulting in a cash flow breakeven run-rate for the Company (on an operating basis).
-- The retail component of the Entitlement Offer opens on Wednesday, 2 August 2023 (Retail Entitlement Offer).
-- Following completion of the Offer, the Company’s cash position will be $4.0 million.
-- The Offer is managed by Sequoia Corporate Finance Pty Ltd (Lead Manager). 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.