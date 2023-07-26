Media ReleasesCARETEQ

CARETEQ - Cleansing Notice

26 Jul 2023 09:38 AM


This notice is given by Careteq Limited (ASX: CTQ) (Careteq or the Company) under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Act) as notionally modified by ASIC Corporations (NonTraditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84 and ASIC Corporations (Disregarding Technical Relief) Instrument 2016/73 (ASIC Instruments). Where applicable, references in this notice to sections of the
Act are to those sections as modified by the ASIC Instruments.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

