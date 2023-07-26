View All CARETEQ News

CARETEQ - Careteq raising $2.47 million by entitlement offer

Careteq Limited (ASX: CTQ) (Careteq or the Company), an emerging leader in assisted living technology, is pleased to announce a capital raising of approximately $2.47 million (before costs) via an accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer.



Highlights

The Company is seeking to raise approximately $2.47 million (before costs) via an accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer, at a ratio of 4 new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Shares and such Shares, New Shares) for every 5 existing Shares at an issue price of $0.025 per New Share (the Offer).

The Offer is managed by Sequoia Corporate Finance Pty Ltd (Lead Manager) which has procured advance commitments for any potential shortfall under the Offer.

The Company is forecasting its 55% owed Embedded Health Solutions (EHS) business will generate $1.5 million in EBITDA in FY24.

CARETEQ is targeting 15,000+ recuring Sofihub subscribers in FY24, resulting in a cash flow breakeven run-rate (on an operating basis).

Following completion of the Offer, the Company’s cash position will be $4.0 million

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document