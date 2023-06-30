View All CARETEQ News

CARETEQ - Response to ASX Query



Careteq Limited (CTQ) – Response to ASX Query Letter



We refer to ASX’s letter dated 26 June 2023.



The Company provides the following responses to the queries in the letter (copy appended):



1. Why did CTQ include details relating to the target price in its disclosure concerning the Research Report, but neglect to include that the Research Report was sponsored by CTQ?



Following consultation with ASX and after further consideration, CTQ (the Company) has formed the view that it should not have included details relating to the target price and a link to the Research Report in its Quarterly Activities Report released to the ASX on 28 April 2023. As a result, the Company has today retracted the relevant statements and disabled the links to the Research Report. Accordingly, the Research Report can no longer be accessed from the ASX Market Announcements Platform (MAP) or from the Company’s website.



The Company has since reviewed its internal procedures for finalising announcements to be lodged on MAP, including periodic reports, to ensure that similar statements are not published in future and to ensure compliance with applicable ASX guidance.



