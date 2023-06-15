View All CARETEQ News

National Seniors Australia Signs Exclusive with Careteq



National Seniors Australia to exclusively promote and market Careteq’s Assistive Living Technology solutions through its large network targeting the over 50s

The non-profit is Australia’s leading advocacy group for people aged over 50 and reaches a digital audience of 1.4 million annually

Careteq’s innovative solutions will be promoted across National Seniors’ communication online and offline channels and members will receive an exclusive discount on Careteq’s solutions

There are no upfront costs and Careteq will pay National Seniors a one-off commission on every device sold through the marketing campaign

Careteq has the potential to generate significant recurring revenues through this referral partnership from the sale of TEQ-Secure, TEQ-FallsAlert and other solutions

Careteq Limited (ASX: CTQ, “Careteq” or the “Group”) is pleased to announce it has secured an exclusive partnership with National Seniors Australia (National Seniors), the country’s leading advocacy group for older Australians, to market and sell Careteq’s Assistive Living Technology solutions through its extensive networks.



