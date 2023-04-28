View All CARETEQ News

CARETEQ - Q3-FY23 ACTIVITIES REPORT & APPENDIX 4C

Number of new Sofihub contracts won jumps 55% over previous quarter to 34 with a further 18 paid trials currently running

Eight of the 34 contracts won and 11 of the 18 trials are from the North American market

Further wins expected as the sales pipeline for Sofihub and Strong Care continued to expand in the quarter

Strong Care secures its third residential aged care client and has another 45 potential clients in its sales pipeline

Merger of Careteq’s Ward MM business into a JV will open significantly more cross-selling opportunities for Sofihub and Strong Care, while bolstering Group profitability

Careteq Limited (ASX: CTQ, “Careteq” or the “Group”), a leading cloud-based Assistive Living Technology solutions provider that improves the lives and care of the elderly, disabled and vulnerable through its network of intelligent sensors and devices, is pleased to provide the following update and commentary on its Appendix 4C for the three months to 31st March 2023 (3QFY23).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



