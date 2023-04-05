View All CARETEQ News

Careteq forms Strategic JV



Highlights:



Careteq to merge its Ward MM business with Mederev in a JV to be called Embedded Health Solutions and create one of Australia’s largest aged care medication management businesses

Careteq will have a 55% controlling stake in the JV and will have the ability to cross-sell its Sofihub and Strong Care platform solutions to an additional ~22K beds

The transaction will also provide greater economies of scale to the JV partners in an industry where scale is an important competitive and financial advantage

The JV is forecast to generate an annual EBITDA of $1.5-2M within 12-18 months once synergies are realised (Ward MM’s FY22 EBITDA: $370K)

There is no cash associated with the transaction and the JV will be profitable from year one (will not require a capital injection from Careteq)

The combined resources of the merged business will place it in a strong position to meet the evolving aged care requirement for embedded medication management and quality use of medicines solutions and on-site pharmacist time

Careteq Limited (ASX: CTQ, “Careteq” or the “Group”), is pleased to announce that it has formed a joint venture (JV) entity to be called Embedded Health Solutions with Mederev Pty Ltd (Mederev) that will significantly enhance the operations and profitability of the Group.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



