Careteq - Appendix 4D & Half Year Results

Highlights:
-- Interim revenue increased by 36% to $2.6m as net loss improved materially by ~$1.5m
-- Contract wins in US and Australia, expanded suite of offerings, lower costs and contribution from Ward MM were behind the stronger 1HFY23 results
-- Sofihub subscriber growth jumped by a third vs. 1HFY22 to ~4,200 active users as sales pipeline growth accelerated in the December quarter
-- Strong Care secured second residential aged care client since August as its pipeline increased to 42 additional opportunities from 11 in just three months
-- Further growth expected due to positive outlook for all of Careteq’s businesses and as the US-based SiTa Foundation moves closer to starting trials for its anti-domestic violence solution
