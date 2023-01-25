Media ReleasesCARETEQ

Careteq - Q2-FY23 ACTIVITIES REPORT

25 Jan 2023 10:08 AM


ACTIVITIES REPORT AND APPENDIX 4C: SIGNIFICANT SALES CONVERSION & SALES PIPELINE EXPANSION

  • Significant increase in contracts won and expansion of sales pipeline for both Sofihub Assistive Living Tech and Strong Care Digital Medication Management solutions
  •  Number of Sofihub revenue generating contracts jumps to 22 (vs. 8 in Q1FY22) and value of pipeline stands at ~$6m
  •  Strong Care secures 2nd Residential Aged Care client with its sales pipeline expanding ~4x in the quarter
  •  Positive outlook as Careteq has never been better placed to grow since listing on the ASX

Careteq Limited (ASX: CTQ, “Careteq” or the “Group”), a leading cloud-based Assistive Living Technology solutions provider that improves the lives and care of the elderly, disabled and vulnerable through its network of intelligent sensors and devices, is pleased to provide the following quarterly update and commentary on its Appendix 4C for the three months to 31st December 2022.

