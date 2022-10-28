View All CARETEQ News

Careteq Q1-FY23 activities report and appendix 4C



Highlights:



-- Assistive Living Technology revenues on track for solid growth in FY23 as Careteq secures 8 new customers in Q1 and expands sales pipeline to >$5M

-- Careteq wins first Strong Care customer and has pipeline of 11 additional opportunities

-- Operating cash outflow improved for the quarter due to effective cost control that does not impinge on the growth strategy

-- Positive outlook as Careteq continues to build scale in the business, which is perfectly placed to benefit from the digital evolution in the aged and disability care sectors



Careteq Limited (ASX: CTQ, “Careteq” or the “Group”), a leading cloud-based Assistive Living Technology solutions provider that improves the lives and care of the elderly, disabled and vulnerable through its network of intelligent sensors and devices, is pleased to provide the following quarterly update and commentary on its Appendix 4C for the three months to 30th September 2022.



The Group recorded a positive start to FY23 as it continues to receive strong market interest for its products and services. Its sales pipeline expanded further in the quarter with Careteq converting a number of opportunities into sales contracts for both its Sofihub Assistive Living Technology offering and its Strong Care digital medication management solution.



