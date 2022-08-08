Media ReleasesCARETEQ

Careteq 2022 Annual Report

08 Aug 2022 02:52 PM


CARETEQ is an ASX-listed, health-tech company delivering a portfolio of innovative solutions in the aged care and healthcare sectors. Founded in 2016 with the mission of improving wellbeing for all - both carers and patients - through technology, the SOFIHUB portal was born. CARETEQ’s solutions have since expanded to include assistive living products, as well as medication management services with the acquisition of Ward Medication Management in 2021. The portfolio continues to grow through proprietary product development and partnerships.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

