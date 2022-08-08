Media ReleasesCARETEQ

View All CARETEQ News


Careteq - Full Year Results

08 Aug 2022 02:53 PM


Highlights:

-- Rapidly growing sales pipeline and strong balance sheet put Careteq at a potential growth inflection point in the current financial year
-- Currently managing >60 active sales opportunities in US & Australia – a five-fold increase from 3QFY22 to 4QFY22
-- Value proposition of Careteq’s offering validated by broad-based interest from potential clients, low churn rate of subscribers and general lack of competition in key markets
-- FY22 Operating revenue jumps 502% to $4.4m and subscriber base lifts 25% to ~3,500
-- Net loss only increased slightly to $5.3m (vs. FY21 loss of $5.1m) even in the face of significant investments to scale the business and one-off acquisition/listing costs
-- New opportunity to sell Careteq’s solution to the large and lucrative Lone Worker market via existing channel partners
-- Positive outlook despite volatile operating environment with multiple opportunities for Careteq to deliver a step-change in growth in FY23

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.