Careteq - Full Year Results



Highlights:



-- Rapidly growing sales pipeline and strong balance sheet put Careteq at a potential growth inflection point in the current financial year

-- Currently managing >60 active sales opportunities in US & Australia – a five-fold increase from 3QFY22 to 4QFY22

-- Value proposition of Careteq’s offering validated by broad-based interest from potential clients, low churn rate of subscribers and general lack of competition in key markets

-- FY22 Operating revenue jumps 502% to $4.4m and subscriber base lifts 25% to ~3,500

-- Net loss only increased slightly to $5.3m (vs. FY21 loss of $5.1m) even in the face of significant investments to scale the business and one-off acquisition/listing costs

-- New opportunity to sell Careteq’s solution to the large and lucrative Lone Worker market via existing channel partners

-- Positive outlook despite volatile operating environment with multiple opportunities for Careteq to deliver a step-change in growth in FY23



