CARETEQ Q4-FY22 Activities Report and Appendix 4C



Highlights:



-- Careteq’s pipeline expands five-fold in 4QFY22 vs. the previous quarter with over 60 active leads across the US and Australia

-- The Group is generating interest from a wide range of industries in both markets – from resellers and service providers to facility operators and insurers

-- Existing partnership opens new opportunity for Careteq to expand into growing Lone Worker market

-- Strong interest in Careteq’s solutions across multiple industries and markets validates the value proposition of the Sofihub ecosystem

-- Positive outlook from rapidly expanding sales pipeline, strong balance sheet with $4.5m in cash and large addressable markets



Careteq Limited (ASX: CTQ, “Careteq” or the “Group”), a leading cloud-based Assistive Living Technology solutions provider that improves the lives and care of the elderly, disabled and vulnerable through its network of intelligent sensors and devices, is pleased to provide the following quarterly update and commentary on its Appendix 4C for the three months to 30th June 2022.



