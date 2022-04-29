View All CARETEQ News

CARETEQ - Clarification of Appendix 3X & Appendix 3Y - M Simari



Careteq Limited (ASX: CTQ, “Careteq” or the “Group”) advises the following in relation to the Appendix 3X as lodged for Mr Simari on 11 January 2022:



* The Appendix 3X was inadvertently incorrect due to an administrative oversight.

* In addition to the interests disclosed in the above mentioned Appendix 3X Mr Simari as trustee for his minor children holds an additional 50,000 ordinary shares.

* The Company took immediate steps to address this oversight on realisation that the Appendix 3X. The Company advises that it is aware of its Listing Rules obligations in relation to these disclosures and specifically Listing Rule 3.19A.

* The Company has put in place an update to its set procedure to ensure that the Company and its Directors are able to meet their disclosure obligations under Listing Rule 3.19A.

* The Company has reviewed its previous procedures and now considers that its revised arrangements are adequate for ensuring timely notification and compliance.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



