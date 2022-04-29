View All CARETEQ News

CARETEQ - 3Q-FY22 Activities Report & Appendix 4C



Highlights:



* Careteq achieves several milestones in the quarter and advances on significant opportunities in Australia and North America, as highlighted in Careteq’s prospectus

* Further business investments made in 3QFY22, including hiring of new sales staff and enlarging the development team

* Investments made enables Careteq to pursue new markets better, expand the Sofihub ecosystem and drive further recurring revenue growth

* Careteq signs exclusive agreement with Rayintelligence to expand its North American offering and better penetrate the Hospital-in-the-Home market

* Careteq significantly grows its retail network in the March quarter by signing several leading distributors in Australia and US

* Positive outlook with multiple growth opportunities on the horizon and the restructure of executive team to capitalise further on these opportunities



Careteq Limited (ASX: CTQ, “Careteq” or the “Group”), a leading cloud-based Assistive Living Technology solutions provider that improves the lives and care of the elderly, disabled and vulnerable through its network of intelligent sensors and devices, is pleased to provide the following quarterly update and commentary on its Appendix 4C for the three months to 31st March 2022.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



