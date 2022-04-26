View All CARETEQ News

Careteq & RMIT sign Research Collaboration Agreement



Highlights:



* Leading Victorian university RMIT University will work with Careteq to develop new assistive living technology solutions to expand on Careteq’s proprietary Sofihub platform

* The collaboration with RMIT University gives Careteq access to expertise and innovative technologies to deliver increased levels of care and accelerate the commercialisation process

* The new offerings are expected to expand the Sofihub platform solutions and give Careteq greater traction to enter new and emerging markets



Careteq Limited (ASX: CTQ, “Careteq”, the “Group”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a three-year Research Services agreement with the RMIT University that will see both parties collaborating to develop innovative assistive technology solutions for a lucrative and expanding market.



Careteq will be able to leverage on RMIT’s expertise and track record in developing and commercialising innovations in the medical and healthcare space to expand its Sofihub ecosystem. The new technologies to be developed under the partnership are expected to drive sustainable growth for the Company through an expanded assistive living technology solution and increased Sofihub platform subscribers. This will also position the portfolio to provide solutions for the US$300 billion Hospital-in-the-Home opportunity.



