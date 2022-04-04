View All CARETEQ News

CARETEQ - Executive Leadership Team Restructured For Growth



Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ, "Careteq" or the "Group") is pleased to announce the restructuring of the executive leadership team to better take advantage of the many growth opportunities presenting themselves to the company since listing in January.



Peter Scala has requested to step down from the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer to better focus on revenue growth opportunities and the commercialisation of the Company's Assistive Living Technology portfolio. In taking on this new senior executive role, Peter will be focusing on his passion of driving enterprise and key account engagement.



