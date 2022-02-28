View All CARETEQ News

CARETEQ - Appendix 4D & Half Year Results



Highlights:



-- Interim revenue jumps >6 times to $1.9m due to Ward MM acquisition and sharp increase in active SaaS platform users

-- Number of users grows 579% pcp to >3k and Ward MM proforma revenue increases 6% pcp

-- SaaS solutions gaining market share in Australia as the Group records its maiden earnings from the US as operations scale up

-- Careteq in advanced stage discussions with several domestic and US partners, each of whom can significantly increase its subscriber base

-- Positive outlook with multiple growth opportunities as Careteq holds a healthy balance sheet with $7m+ in cash to fund growth



Careteq Limited (ASX: CTQ, the “Company”) is pleased to report that it recorded solid growth across its business in the six months ended 31 December 2021 (1HFY22) compared to the previous corresponding period (pcp), being 1HFY21.



Interim Group operating revenue jumped to $1.9 million from $288,227 in the pcp while the net loss of $3.8 million was largely in-line with 1HFY21. Going forward, the company does not anticipate furtherance of one-off expenses of $2.3m pertaining to listing, capital raising and acquisitions as it does not have immediate plans to undertake such transactions.



