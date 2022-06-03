Media ReleasesBrainChip Holdings

View All BrainChip Holdings News


BrainChip Holdings - S&P DJI Announces June 2022 Quarterly Rebalance

03 Jun 2022 05:00 PM


SYDNEY, JUNE 3, 2022: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/ASX Indices, effective prior to the open of trading on June 20, 2022, as a result of the June quarterly review.

Please note that there is an additional removal from the S&P/ASX 100 and S&P/ASX 200 as they are currently carrying an additional constituent following the recent Tabcorp Holdings Limited (XASX: TAH) demerger of The Lottery Corporation Limited (XASX: TLC). 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.