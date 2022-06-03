View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings - S&P DJI Announces June 2022 Quarterly Rebalance



SYDNEY, JUNE 3, 2022: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/ASX Indices, effective prior to the open of trading on June 20, 2022, as a result of the June quarterly review.



Please note that there is an additional removal from the S&P/ASX 100 and S&P/ASX 200 as they are currently carrying an additional constituent following the recent Tabcorp Holdings Limited (XASX: TAH) demerger of The Lottery Corporation Limited (XASX: TLC).



