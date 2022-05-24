View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings - Annual General Meeting Address and Presentation



Sydney 24 May 2022: BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN), appends the Chairman’s address, Chief Executive Officer’s address and presentation to the Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules.



This announcement is authorised for release by the BRN Board of Directors.



About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN)



BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultralow power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.



