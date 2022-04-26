View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings - Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report



* Cash Balance as of 31 March 2022 US$31.2M

* Began Volume Commercialization of AKD1000 Chips



Sydney – 26 April 2022 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic artificial intelligence chips, today provides the Quarterly Activities Report in conjunction with its Appendix 4C lodged for the quarter ending 31 March 2022.



CEO Statement



The recently ended quarter continued our drive to full commercialisation and global expansion of our Akida neuromorphic IP and computing platforms. From expanding international patent rights to producing commercially available PCIe boards to entering new global markets, we extended the reach of our technology and our status as leader in enabling efficient procession of all sensor modalities to support continuous learning and inference at the Edge.



Three key appointments were made during the quarter: Mr. Antonio J. Viana was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ms Pia Turcinov joined as a Non-Executive Director, and Mr. Jerome Nadal joined the Company as Chief Marketing Officer to help the Company continue its path to commercialisation and profitability.



In the coming quarter, the Company will be focused on securing additional strategic partnerships for incorporating Akida chips as part of our customers’ technology offerings as well as through sales engagement in key markets worldwide.



