BrainChip Holdings - Further US Patent Awarded



BrainChip Awarded US Patent for Accessing Learned Functions in an Intelligent Target Device



-- Patent US 11,238,342 “Method and a System for Creating Dynamic Neural Function Libraries” is the 9th foundational patent issued to BrainChip

-- Latest patent award further cements BrainChip’s technology advantages in the area of neuromorphic artificial intelligence



Sydney – 2 February 2022: BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first and only commercial producer of neuromorphic artificial intelligence chips, today announced that the US Patents and Trademarks Office has issued a US patent for “Method and a System for Creating Dynamic Neural Function Libraries."



“Patents are a hallmark of a company, symbolizing the innovation and advantages that differentiate its products and solutions from competitors in the marketplace,” said Peter van der Made, BrainChip CTO and founder. “By being granted another patent from the USPTO, we are able to signify to our customers and partners that the technology we have developed is at the forefront of revolutionizing AI at the edge in ways that previous attempts have not been able to achieve. Additionally, this recognition further protects us from others developing similar offerings that would otherwise infringe on our work. We will continue to work towards increasing our patent awards globally as we continue to advance the field of neuromorphic artificial intelligence.”



