View All BrainChip Holdings News

Brainchip Holdings - Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report

Cash Balance as at 31 December 2021 US$19.4M

Completed Testing of Akida AKD1000 Production Chips

New CEO Appointed BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF), the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic artificial intelligence chips, today provides the Quarterly Activities Report in conjunction with its Appendix 4C lodged for the quarter ending 31 December 2021.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document