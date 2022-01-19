View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings - US Patent Granted



-- Patent US 11,227,210 “Event-based Classification of Features in a Reconfigurable and Temporally Coded Convolutional Spiking Neural Network” is the 8th patent issued to BrainChip

-- Protecting BrainChip’s Intellectual Property remains a strong focus for preserving global competitive advantage



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF), the world’s first and only commercial producer of neuromorphic artificial intelligence chips today announced that the US Patents and Trademarks Office has issued a US patent for Eventbased Classification of Features in a Reconfigurable and Temporally Coded Convolutional Spiking Neural Network.



BrainChip CTO and founder Peter van der Made said, “This latest patent is one of 8 patents we’ve secured since 2008 to protect our intellectual property rights to ensure we maintain our global competitive advantage in the field of neuromorphic artificial intelligence.



As the world’s first and only commercial producer of neuromorphic artificial intelligence chips (Akida1000), we must maintain our lead over our competitors by ensuring our unique and revolutionary technology is protected and secure.”



