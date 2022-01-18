View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings Achieves Full Commercialization of its AKD1000 AIoT Chip with availability of Mini PCIe Boards in high volume



Laguna Hills , Calif. – January 18, 2022 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that it has begun taking orders for the first commercially available Mini PCIe board leveraging its Akida™ advanced neural networking processor, rounding out its suite of AKD1000 offerings.



The AKD1000-powered Mini PCIe boards can be plugged into a developer’s existing system to unlock capabilities for a wide array of edge AI applications, including Smart City, Smart Health, Smart Home and Smart Transportation. BrainChip will also offer the full PCIe design layout files and the bill of materials (BOM) to system integrators and developers to enable them to build their own boards and implement AKD1000 chips in volume as a stand-alone embedded accelerator or as a co-processor.



The new boards help usher in a new era of AI at the edge due to their performance, security, low power requirements, and the ability to perform AI training and learning on the device itself, without dependency on the cloud. The production-ready chips provide high-speed neuromorphic processing of sensor data at a low cost, high speed and very low power consumption. The PCIe boards are immediately available for pre-order on the BrainChip website. Pricing starts at $499.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document